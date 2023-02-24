Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.98, to imply a decrease of -6.44% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The GROM share’s 52-week high remains $49.95, putting it -4996.94% down since that peak but still an impressive -3.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $2.47M, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

After registering a -6.44% downside in the latest session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3098 this Thursday, 02/23/23, dropping -6.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.01%, and -52.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.21%. Short interest in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) saw shorts transact 0.46 million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.7 million.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grom Social Enterprises Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. insiders hold 11.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.56% of the shares at 13.09% float percentage. In total, 11.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ronald Blue Trust, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 16103.0 shares (or 0.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24798.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 13908.0 shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 3531.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35274.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1835.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 18331.0.