For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) Is Worth A Shot

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER)’s traded shares stood at 21.63 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.41, to imply an increase of 67.72% or $2.99 in intraday trading. The BAER share’s 52-week high remains $25.90, putting it -249.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.26. The company has a valuation of $193.46M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 172.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) trade information

After registering a 67.72% upside in the latest session, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.45 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 67.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 88.64%, and -66.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.82%. Short interest in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) saw shorts transact 39070.0 shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) estimates and forecasts

BAER Dividends

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER)’s Major holders

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 90.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.25% of the shares at 1,051.28% float percentage. In total, 101.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aristeia Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.63 million shares (or 7.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Glazer Capital LLC with 2.4 million shares, or about 6.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $17.44 million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and Driehaus Event Driven Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 0.44 million shares. This is just over 1.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 0.88% of the shares, all valued at about 2.2 million.