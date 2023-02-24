Following A 260.77% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM)?

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)’s traded shares stood at 36.85 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.53, to imply an increase of 43.20% or $1.97 in intraday trading. The AMAM share’s 52-week high remains $5.45, putting it 16.54% up since that peak but still an impressive 94.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $215.82M, with an average of 11.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMAM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) trade information

After registering a 43.20% upside in the last session, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.39 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 43.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 260.77%, and 202.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 187.67%. Short interest in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) saw shorts transact 0.37 million shares and set a 0.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.25, implying a decrease of -190.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.50 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMAM has been trading 38.74% off suggested target high and 92.34% from its likely low.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -23.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.95 million.

AMAM Dividends

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)’s Major holders

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.69% of the shares at 68.69% float percentage. In total, 68.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.59 million shares (or 9.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.85 million shares, or about 7.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.08 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.36 million shares. This is just over 3.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.27 million, or 3.28% of the shares, all valued at about 1.37 million.