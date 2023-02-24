Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.93, to imply an increase of 42.39% or $1.17 in intraday trading. The XPON share’s 52-week high remains $11.29, putting it -187.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.90. The company has a valuation of $26.29M, with an average of 9.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) trade information

After registering a 42.39% upside in the last session, Expion360 Inc. (XPON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.25 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 42.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.50%, and 101.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.87%. Short interest in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.25, implying an increase of 7.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.25 and $4.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XPON has been trading -8.14% off suggested target high and -8.14% from its likely low.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Expion360 Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Expion360 Inc. (XPON) shares are 4.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.83% against 6.50%.

XPON Dividends

Expion360 Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Expion360 Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON)’s Major holders

Expion360 Inc. insiders hold 50.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.96% of the shares at 1.96% float percentage. In total, 0.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perritt Capital Management, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 30000.0 shares (or 0.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58500.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eidelman Virant Capital with 14000.0 shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $27300.0.

Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund holds roughly 15000.0 shares. This is just over 0.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34500.0