Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Stock Jumping 16.02% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s traded shares stood at 12.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.27, to imply an increase of 11.96% or $0.99 in intraday trading. The ENVX share’s 52-week high remains $26.30, putting it -183.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.50. The company has a valuation of $1.47B, with an average of 2.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Enovix Corporation (ENVX), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ENVX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

After registering a 11.96% upside in the last session, Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.27 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 11.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.76%, and 16.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.48%. Short interest in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) saw shorts transact 18.73 million shares and set a 3.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.50, implying an increase of 67.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENVX has been trading -978.75% off suggested target high and -61.81% from its likely low.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enovix Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares are -56.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.95% against 6.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.10% this quarter before falling -38.50% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $900k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $680k.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enovix Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Enovix Corporation insiders hold 20.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.40% of the shares at 70.87% float percentage. In total, 56.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.16 million shares (or 7.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $204.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Park West Asset Management LLC with 9.1 million shares, or about 5.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $166.77 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.51 million shares. This is just over 2.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.99 million, or 1.90% of the shares, all valued at about 54.87 million.