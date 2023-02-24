Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -25.59% Year-To-Date

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.17, to imply a decrease of -14.71% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ZEST share’s 52-week high remains $3.68, putting it -2064.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $6.56M, with an average of 1.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 281.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) trade information

After registering a -14.71% downside in the latest session, Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2353 this Thursday, 02/23/23, dropping -14.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -28.60%, and -44.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.59%. Short interest in Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) saw shorts transact 74130.0 shares and set a 0.85 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) estimates and forecasts

ZEST Dividends

Ecoark Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ecoark Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST)’s Major holders

Ecoark Holdings Inc. insiders hold 7.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.05% of the shares at 20.56% float percentage. In total, 19.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nepsis, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.9 million shares (or 12.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.57 million shares, or about 2.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.74 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.29 million shares. This is just over 1.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.25 million, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about 0.33 million.