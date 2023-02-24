Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO): Is This The Time To Buy?

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s traded shares stood at 0.99 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.84, to imply an increase of 1.12% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The DO share’s 52-week high remains $12.84, putting it -18.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.17. The company has a valuation of $1.11B, with an average of 1.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

After registering a 1.12% upside in the latest session, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.53 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 1.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.42%, and -7.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.23%. Short interest in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) saw shorts transact 4.58 million shares and set a 5.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.67, implying an increase of 38.65% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DO has been trading -93.73% off suggested target high and -38.38% from its likely low.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $211 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $279 million.

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. insiders hold 1.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.39% of the shares at 96.00% float percentage. In total, 94.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Contrarius Investment Management Limited. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.98 million shares (or 8.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $93.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 7.92 million shares, or about 7.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $52.54 million.

We also have American High-Income Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, American High-Income Trust holds roughly 3.11 million shares. This is just over 3.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.03 million, or 2.98% of the shares, all valued at about 20.09 million.