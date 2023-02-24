CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2023, The Stock Is Up 14.72% Year-To-Date

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.17, to imply an increase of 4.56% or $2.01 in intraday trading. The CUBE share’s 52-week high remains $54.95, putting it -19.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.82. The company has a valuation of $9.93B, with an average of 2.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 4.56% upside in the latest session, CubeSmart (CUBE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.42 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 4.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.71%, and 6.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.72%. Short interest in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) saw shorts transact 11.11 million shares and set a 5.48 days time to cover.

CubeSmart (CUBE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CubeSmart share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CubeSmart (CUBE) shares are -5.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.72% against -2.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 58.80% this quarter before jumping 19.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $262.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $270.08 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $238.56 million and $248.66 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.00% before jumping 8.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 28.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.00% annually.

CUBE Dividends

CubeSmart has its next earnings report out on February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CubeSmart has a forward dividend ratio of 1.96, with the share yield ticking at 4.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)’s Major holders

CubeSmart insiders hold 0.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.52% of the shares at 107.27% float percentage. In total, 106.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 32.77 million shares (or 14.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.52 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 26.09 million shares, or about 11.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.21 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CubeSmart (CUBE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 10.18 million shares. This is just over 4.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $471.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.93 million, or 3.09% of the shares, all valued at about 321.5 million.