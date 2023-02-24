C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Shares Fall By -10.31 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s traded shares stood at 18.64 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.87, to imply an increase of 2.28% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The AI share’s 52-week high remains $30.92, putting it -35.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.16. The company has a valuation of $2.56B, with an average of 26.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for C3.ai Inc. (AI), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give AI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

After registering a 2.28% upside in the last session, C3.ai Inc. (AI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.77 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 2.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.31%, and 57.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 104.38%. Short interest in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) saw shorts transact 8.4 million shares and set a 4.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.44, implying a decrease of -48.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AI has been trading -31.18% off suggested target high and 51.9% from its likely low.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing C3.ai Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. C3.ai Inc. (AI) shares are 18.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 11.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -214.30% this quarter before falling -28.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $64.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $69.85 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $69.77 million and $72.32 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.90% before dropping -3.40% in the following quarter.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. C3.ai Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

C3.ai Inc. insiders hold 13.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.13% of the shares at 49.70% float percentage. In total, 43.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 9.04 million shares (or 8.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $113.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Hughes Holdings LLC with 8.65 million shares, or about 8.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $108.13 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the C3.ai Inc. (AI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.81 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.4 million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about 29.97 million.