Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) Stock?

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.98, to imply a decrease of -30.79% or -$17.34 in intraday trading. The VICR share’s 52-week high remains $100.40, putting it -157.57% down since that peak but still an impressive -10.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.90. The company has a valuation of $2.52B, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 237.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vicor Corporation (VICR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VICR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) trade information

After registering a -30.79% downside in the latest session, Vicor Corporation (VICR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 62.00 this Thursday, 02/23/23, dropping -30.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -37.34%, and -45.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.48%. Short interest in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) saw shorts transact 1.48 million shares and set a 7.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.00, implying an increase of 39.09% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $63.00 and $65.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VICR has been trading -66.75% off suggested target high and -61.62% from its likely low.

Vicor Corporation (VICR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 5.00% this quarter before jumping 63.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $103.23 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $103 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $90.28 million and $88.28 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.30% before jumping 16.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 57.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 208.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

VICR Dividends

Vicor Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 19 and April 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vicor Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)’s Major holders

Vicor Corporation insiders hold 30.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.20% of the shares at 82.53% float percentage. In total, 57.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.33 million shares (or 7.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $137.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.12 million shares, or about 6.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $125.18 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vicor Corporation (VICR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.02 million shares. This is just over 6.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $108.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.69 million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about 36.98 million.