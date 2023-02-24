Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Thursday’s Performance: Up 25.17% From The Lows, Now What?

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s traded shares stood at 3.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.47, to imply a decrease of -6.37% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The AUR share’s 52-week high remains $6.54, putting it -344.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $1.63B, with an average of 2.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

After registering a -6.37% downside in the last session, Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8600 this Thursday, 02/23/23, dropping -6.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.33%, and -4.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.49%. Short interest in Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) saw shorts transact 11.13 million shares and set a 5.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.95, implying an increase of 62.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.25 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUR has been trading -376.19% off suggested target high and 14.97% from its likely low.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 29.20% this quarter before falling -385.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -25.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $250k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $250k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $26.94 million and $42 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -99.10% before dropping -99.40% in the following quarter.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aurora Innovation Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Aurora Innovation Inc. insiders hold 55.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.79% of the shares at 91.04% float percentage. In total, 40.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 54.04 million shares (or 7.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $119.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with 39.42 million shares, or about 5.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $87.11 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund holds roughly 34.67 million shares. This is just over 4.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $76.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.86 million, or 1.47% of the shares, all valued at about 24.0 million.