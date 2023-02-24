Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX): Can A Stock Be 183.57% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX)’s traded shares stood at 3.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -2.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.85, to imply an increase of 60.47% or $7.48 in intraday trading. The ATLX share’s 52-week high remains $23.51, putting it -18.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 92.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.55. The company has a valuation of $116.92M, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 268.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) trade information

After registering a 60.47% upside in the last session, Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.29 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 60.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 181.56%, and 125.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 183.57%. Short interest in Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX) saw shorts transact 75020.0 shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying a decrease of -65.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATLX has been trading 39.55% off suggested target high and 39.55% from its likely low.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) estimates and forecasts

ATLX Dividends

Atlas Lithium Corporation has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atlas Lithium Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLX)’s Major holders

Atlas Lithium Corporation insiders hold 14.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.