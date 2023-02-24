At Current Prices, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Worth A Patient Look?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s traded shares stood at 2.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.84, to imply an increase of 10.36% or $0.83 in intraday trading. The PLYA share’s 52-week high remains $9.81, putting it -10.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.34. The company has a valuation of $1.32B, with an average of 1.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PLYA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) trade information

After registering a 10.36% upside in the latest session, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.93 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 10.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.90%, and 22.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.38%. Short interest in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) saw shorts transact 5.77 million shares and set a 4.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.80, implying an increase of 25.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLYA has been trading -69.68% off suggested target high and -1.81% from its likely low.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) shares are 26.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.00% against 9.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.40% this quarter before falling -6.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $250.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $233.94 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $219.57 million and $221.27 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.90% before jumping 5.70% in the following quarter.

PLYA Dividends

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has its next earnings report out on February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s Major holders

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. insiders hold 21.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.19% of the shares at 102.38% float percentage. In total, 80.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 15.14 million shares (or 9.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $133.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 12.08 million shares, or about 7.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $106.74 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.89 million shares. This is just over 1.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.88 million, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about 7.77 million.