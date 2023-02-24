Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $10.00.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s traded shares stood at 1.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.22, to imply an increase of 4.54% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The ARBE share’s 52-week high remains $9.03, putting it -45.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.89. The company has a valuation of $350.31M, with an average of 4.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 782.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) trade information

After registering a 4.54% upside in the last session, Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.61 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 4.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 89.06%, and 49.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 82.40%. Short interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) saw shorts transact 0.3 million shares and set a 5.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying an increase of 30.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARBE has been trading -60.77% off suggested target high and -28.62% from its likely low.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arbe Robotics Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) shares are -10.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.28% against 15.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.10% this quarter before falling -8.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 135.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.88 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $520k and $876k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 275.00% before jumping 228.80% in the following quarter.

ARBE Dividends

Arbe Robotics Ltd. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arbe Robotics Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s Major holders

Arbe Robotics Ltd. insiders hold 28.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.95% of the shares at 48.69% float percentage. In total, 34.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Credit Suisse AG. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.97 million shares (or 3.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Y.D. More Investments Ltd with 1.86 million shares, or about 2.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $6.35 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF holds roughly 35746.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32947.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.16 million.