After Plunging -14.65% During Past Week, Is Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) Still A Buy?

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.33, to imply a decrease of -1.69% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The SPRB share’s 52-week high remains $3.57, putting it -53.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $53.59M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SPRB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.53.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) trade information

After registering a -1.69% downside in the last session, Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.80 this Thursday, 02/23/23, dropping -1.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.65%, and -11.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 112.32%. Short interest in Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) saw shorts transact 0.83 million shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.57, implying an increase of 72.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPRB has been trading -758.37% off suggested target high and -28.76% from its likely low.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Spruce Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) shares are 14.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.71% against 5.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -35.90% this quarter before falling -10.00% for the next one.

SPRB Dividends

Spruce Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Spruce Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s Major holders

Spruce Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 0.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.45% of the shares at 99.72% float percentage. In total, 99.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Novo Holdings A/S. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.51 million shares (or 19.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Omega Fund Management, Llc with 2.16 million shares, or about 9.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $5.04 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.1 million shares. This is just over 0.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 60000.0, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.