AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) Gain Of 11.8% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -84.66% – What Should You Do Now?

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s traded shares stood at 0.99 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.61, to imply an increase of 5.84% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The AWIN share’s 52-week high remains $18.00, putting it -1018.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.42. The company has a valuation of $84.24M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 202.53K shares over the past 3 months.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) trade information

After registering a 5.84% upside in the latest session, AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1600 this Thursday, 02/23/23, jumping 5.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.88%, and -85.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.66%.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) estimates and forecasts

AWIN Dividends

AERWINS Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AERWINS Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s Major holders

AERWINS Technologies Inc. insiders hold 6.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.74% of the shares at 93.82% float percentage. In total, 87.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 8.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Saba Capital Management, L.P. with 0.82 million shares, or about 6.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $8.33 million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 0.21 million shares. This is just over 1.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.98% of the shares, all valued at about 1.22 million.