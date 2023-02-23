Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) Up 29.98% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 35.19% – Here’s What To Do Now

Xperi Inc. (NYSE:XPER)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.64, to imply an increase of 14.45% or $1.47 in intraday trading. The XPER share’s 52-week high remains $26.00, putting it -123.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.15. The company has a valuation of $489.16M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 294.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Xperi Inc. (NYSE:XPER) trade information

After registering a 14.45% upside in the last session, Xperi Inc. (XPER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.76 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 14.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.60%, and 20.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.19%. Short interest in Xperi Inc. (NYSE:XPER) saw shorts transact 0.87 million shares and set a 2.89 days time to cover.

Xperi Inc. (XPER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Xperi Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $131.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $129.78 million.

XPER Dividends

Xperi Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xperi Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Xperi Inc. (NYSE:XPER)’s Major holders

Xperi Inc. insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.34% of the shares at 61.52% float percentage. In total, 61.34% institutions holds shares in the company.