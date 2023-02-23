Why Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s traded shares stood at 0.76 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply a decrease of -29.63% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The CNXA share’s 52-week high remains $15.40, putting it -9525.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $2.08M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

After registering a -29.63% downside in the last session, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2475 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, dropping -29.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.95%, and -37.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.96%. Short interest in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) saw shorts transact 66760.0 shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) estimates and forecasts

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. insiders hold 35.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.79% of the shares at 13.55% float percentage. In total, 8.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 2.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc with 50000.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $17000.0.