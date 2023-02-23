What Could Change After Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Gains 13.64% From The High-Point?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s traded shares stood at 7.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply an increase of 13.00% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The TIVC share’s 52-week high remains $2.87, putting it -1204.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $7.47M, with an average of 2.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 406.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

After registering a 13.00% upside in the last session, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2470 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 13.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.14%, and -68.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.78%. Short interest in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 1.61 days time to cover.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $610k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $730k.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tivic Health Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

Tivic Health Systems Inc. insiders hold 31.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.24% of the shares at 0.34% float percentage. In total, 0.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advisor Group, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8900.0 shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12905.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 7722.0 shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $11196.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds roughly 2667.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3520.0