Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) Have Gained 57.58% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s traded shares stood at 89.76 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply an increase of 45.69% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The VBLT share’s 52-week high remains $2.20, putting it -1057.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $9.38M, with an average of 1.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VBLT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

After registering a 45.69% upside in the latest session, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2500 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 45.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.64%, and 20.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.58%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 96.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VBLT has been trading -2531.58% off suggested target high and -2531.58% from its likely low.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.70% this quarter before falling -15.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $480k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $200k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $196k and $113k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 144.90% before jumping 77.00% in the following quarter.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund with 2400.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $451.0.