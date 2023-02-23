Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Surging 35.03% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s traded shares stood at 2.08 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.31, to imply a decrease of -1.25% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The TCOM share’s 52-week high remains $40.17, putting it -10.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.29. The company has a valuation of $26.17B, with an average of 4.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 36 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TCOM a Sell rating. 6 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 26 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

After registering a -1.25% downside in the latest session, Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.21 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, dropping -1.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.02%, and -6.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.55%. Short interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw shorts transact 18.18 million shares and set a 2.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $288.00, implying an increase of 87.39% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $216.33 and $364.74 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCOM has been trading -904.52% off suggested target high and -495.79% from its likely low.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trip.com Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares are 35.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -63.64% against 5.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -142.90% this quarter before jumping 500.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $714.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $778.73 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $650.41 million and $570.93 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.90% before jumping 36.40% in the following quarter.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trip.com Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Trip.com Group Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.38% of the shares at 54.38% float percentage. In total, 54.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 28.63 million shares (or 4.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $781.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 27.78 million shares, or about 4.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $758.8 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 7.33 million shares. This is just over 1.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $165.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.09 million, or 1.10% of the shares, all valued at about 160.47 million.