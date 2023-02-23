This Is A Time To Invest In IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB)

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)’s traded shares stood at 1.66 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.57, to imply a decrease of -12.78% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The INAB share’s 52-week high remains $4.98, putting it -217.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.38. The company has a valuation of $45.81M, with an average of 31550.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 64.65K shares over the past 3 months.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) trade information

After registering a -12.78% downside in the latest session, IN8bio Inc. (INAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1400 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, dropping -12.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.50%, and -23.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.03%. Short interest in IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 2.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 87.92% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INAB has been trading -791.72% off suggested target high and -664.33% from its likely low.

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IN8bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. IN8bio Inc. (INAB) shares are -15.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.88% against 5.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -42.90% this quarter before jumping 15.20% for the next one.

INAB Dividends

IN8bio Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IN8bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)’s Major holders

IN8bio Inc. insiders hold 25.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.27% of the shares at 12.48% float percentage. In total, 9.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Voss Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.38 million shares (or 1.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Stonegate Investment Group, LLC with 0.23 million shares, or about 0.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.54 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IN8bio Inc. (INAB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 68700.0, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.