There Has Been A 21.03% Incline For Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM). So What’s Next?

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s traded shares stood at 3.33 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.18, to imply an increase of 21.03% or $0.9 in intraday trading. The GSM share’s 52-week high remains $9.81, putting it -89.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.64. The company has a valuation of $826.13M, with average of 1.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GSM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

After registering a 21.03% upside in the latest session, Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.40 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 21.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.37%, and 8.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.55%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 56.83% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSM has been trading -170.27% off suggested target high and -93.05% from its likely low.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ferroglobe PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) shares are -28.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -82.08% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.40% this quarter before falling -76.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $516.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $481.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $569.77 million and $715.26 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.40% before dropping -32.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 56.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC has its next earnings report out on February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ferroglobe PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Ferroglobe PLC insiders hold 48.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.08% of the shares at 87.98% float percentage. In total, 45.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rubric Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.49 million shares (or 5.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC with 7.63 million shares, or about 4.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $40.3 million.

We also have John Hancock Trust-Disciplined Value International Fund and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, John Hancock Trust-Disciplined Value International Fund holds roughly 2.05 million shares. This is just over 1.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.74 million, or 0.93% of the shares, all valued at about 10.14 million.