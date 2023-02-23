The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Is Worth Considering At $207.63

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s traded shares stood at 1.38 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $207.63, to imply an increase of 0.91% or $1.87 in intraday trading. The BA share’s 52-week high remains $221.33, putting it -6.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $113.02. The company has a valuation of $123.41B, with an average of 5.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

After registering a 0.91% upside in the latest session, The Boeing Company (BA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 216.52 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.51%, and -2.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.00%. Short interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) saw shorts transact 8.57 million shares and set a 1.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $234.20, implying an increase of 11.35% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $200.00 and $261.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BA has been trading -25.7% off suggested target high and 3.67% from its likely low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Boeing Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Boeing Company (BA) shares are 29.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 108.32% against -1.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 79.30% this quarter before jumping 73.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $18.11 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.35 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.99 billion and $16.68 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.50% before jumping 16.00% in the following quarter.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company has its next earnings report out between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Boeing Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

The Boeing Company insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.39% of the shares at 57.45% float percentage. In total, 57.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 45.2 million shares (or 7.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.47 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Newport Trust Co with 44.27 million shares, or about 7.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $8.43 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Boeing Company (BA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 17.71 million shares. This is just over 2.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.14 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.65 million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about 1.53 billion.