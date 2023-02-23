Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Stock Jumping 21.98% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s traded shares stood at 1.81 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.10, to imply a decrease of -5.61% or -$0.6 in intraday trading. The TERN share’s 52-week high remains $11.44, putting it -13.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 85.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.45. The company has a valuation of $388.97M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 390.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TERN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

After registering a -5.61% downside in the last session, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.44 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, dropping -5.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.54%, and 21.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.79%. Short interest in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) saw shorts transact 1.15 million shares and set a 7.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.60, implying an increase of 19.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TERN has been trading -88.12% off suggested target high and 40.59% from its likely low.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) shares are 151.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.57% against 5.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.20% this quarter before jumping 25.50% for the next one.

TERN Dividends

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s Major holders

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 3.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.94% of the shares at 94.21% float percentage. In total, 90.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.48 million shares (or 15.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vivo Capital, LLC with 5.9 million shares, or about 11.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $34.75 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2.07 million shares. This is just over 4.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about 8.0 million.