T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Dropped -1.67 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $145.08, to imply a decrease of -1.53% or -$2.25 in intraday trading. The TMUS share’s 52-week high remains $154.38, putting it -6.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $116.91. The company has a valuation of $176.50B, with an average of 4.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TMUS a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 24 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.5.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

After registering a -1.53% downside in the latest session, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 149.40 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, dropping -1.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.67%, and -0.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.63%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $177.37, implying an increase of 18.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $148.00 and $218.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMUS has been trading -50.26% off suggested target high and -2.01% from its likely low.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing T-Mobile US Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) shares are 0.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 223.79% against 1.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 163.20% this quarter before jumping 1,955.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $20.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.92 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20.12 billion and $19.7 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.20% before jumping 1.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -3.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 64.25% annually.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. T-Mobile US Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 18.71 million shares (or 1.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.71 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF with 16.6 million shares, or about 1.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.4 billion.