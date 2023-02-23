Should Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Rally After -14.86% Drop From High?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s traded shares stood at 6.99 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.96, to imply an increase of 0.40% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The TEVA share’s 52-week high remains $11.44, putting it -14.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.78. The company has a valuation of $11.32B, with an average of 8.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give TEVA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

After registering a 0.40% upside in the last session, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.31 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 0.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.83%, and -4.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.21%. Short interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) saw shorts transact 25.02 million shares and set a 2.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.28, implying an increase of 3.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TEVA has been trading -40.56% off suggested target high and 29.72% from its likely low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares are -1.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.37% against -3.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.80% this quarter before falling -16.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $3.63 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.71 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.66 billion and $3.79 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.80% before dropping -1.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -662.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.60% annually.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited insiders hold 1.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.32% of the shares at 50.26% float percentage. In total, 49.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 117.19 million shares (or 10.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $945.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 41.67 million shares, or about 3.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $336.25 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 58.73 million shares. This is just over 5.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $535.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 54.42 million, or 4.90% of the shares, all valued at about 496.35 million.