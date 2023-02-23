Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Is 40.58% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $163.24, to imply an increase of 10.00% or $14.84 in intraday trading. The PWR share’s 52-week high remains $158.54, putting it 2.88% up since that peak but still an impressive 40.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $97.00. The company has a valuation of $21.26B, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 875.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Quanta Services Inc. (PWR), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PWR a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.6.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) trade information

After registering a 10.00% upside in the latest session, Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 168.75 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 10.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.64%, and 7.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.55%. Short interest in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) saw shorts transact 4.37 million shares and set a 4.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $164.27, implying an increase of 0.63% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $140.00 and $186.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PWR has been trading -13.94% off suggested target high and 14.24% from its likely low.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Quanta Services Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) shares are 15.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.05% against 16.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.90% this quarter before falling -2.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $4.28 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.21 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.92 billion and $3.97 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.00% before jumping 6.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 9.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.86% annually.

PWR Dividends

Quanta Services Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quanta Services Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 0.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR)’s Major holders

Quanta Services Inc. insiders hold 1.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.17% of the shares at 95.32% float percentage. In total, 94.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 15.68 million shares (or 10.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.0 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.85 million shares, or about 8.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.51 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.26 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $542.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.24 million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about 413.02 million.