Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s traded shares stood at 4.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.72, to imply an increase of 1.63% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The PK share’s 52-week high remains $20.34, putting it -48.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.80. The company has a valuation of $3.11B, with an average of 2.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

After registering a 1.63% upside in the last session, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.65 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 1.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.77%, and 2.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.37%. Short interest in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) saw shorts transact 18.12 million shares and set a 5.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.96, implying an increase of 14.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PK has been trading -104.08% off suggested target high and 19.83% from its likely low.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) shares are -4.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 364.91% against 0.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 132.10% this quarter before jumping 133.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 81.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $649.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $620.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $451 million and $479 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.10% before jumping 29.60% in the following quarter.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 3.50% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. insiders hold 1.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.20% of the shares at 95.34% float percentage. In total, 94.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 31.92 million shares (or 14.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $359.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 28.48 million shares, or about 12.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $320.64 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 10.58 million shares. This is just over 4.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $138.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.94 million, or 3.09% of the shares, all valued at about 81.83 million.