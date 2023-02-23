Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.69, to imply an increase of 5.18% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The ORCC share’s 52-week high remains $15.29, putting it -11.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.15. The company has a valuation of $5.14B, with an average of 1.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ORCC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) trade information

After registering a 5.18% upside in the latest session, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.88 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 5.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.22%, and 5.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.57%. Short interest in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) saw shorts transact 10.04 million shares and set a 5.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.25, implying an increase of 3.93% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.50 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORCC has been trading -16.87% off suggested target high and 16.0% from its likely low.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Owl Rock Capital Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) shares are 2.90% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.44% against -3.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 32.30% this quarter before jumping 31.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $345.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $349.84 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $264.16 million and $273.29 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.90% before jumping 28.00% in the following quarter.

ORCC Dividends

Owl Rock Capital Corporation has its next earnings report out on February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.32, with the share yield ticking at 10.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)’s Major holders

Owl Rock Capital Corporation insiders hold 1.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.88% of the shares at 43.57% float percentage. In total, 42.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by California, University of-Regents. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 27.04 million shares (or 6.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $369.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E with 22.75 million shares, or about 5.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $311.24 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Destra Multi-Alternative Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF holds roughly 4.99 million shares. This is just over 1.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.33 million, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 4.48 million.