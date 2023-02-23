Otter Tail Corporation At $72.00: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR)’s traded shares stood at 9.92 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $72.00, to imply an increase of 3.36% or $2.34 in intraday trading. The OTTR share’s 52-week high remains $82.46, putting it -14.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $52.60. The company has a valuation of $2.64B, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 192.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OTTR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.02.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) trade information

After registering a 3.36% upside in the last session, Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 72.99 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 3.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.70%, and 16.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.64%. Short interest in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) saw shorts transact 1.01 million shares and set a 6.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.67, implying a decrease of -6.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $63.00 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OTTR has been trading -4.17% off suggested target high and 12.5% from its likely low.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Otter Tail Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) shares are -9.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -43.22% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.70% this quarter before falling -45.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -19.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $300.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $307.67 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $374.9 million and $400.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -20.00% before dropping -23.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 60.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.00% annually.

OTTR Dividends

Otter Tail Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Otter Tail Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.75, with the share yield ticking at 2.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR)’s Major holders

Otter Tail Corporation insiders hold 1.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.63% of the shares at 58.79% float percentage. In total, 57.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.91 million shares (or 11.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $353.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.13 million shares, or about 7.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $225.66 million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Value Line Dividend Index and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Value Line Dividend Index holds roughly 1.23 million shares. This is just over 2.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $88.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about 87.86 million.