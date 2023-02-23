Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) Stock Jumping 12.58% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.59, to imply an increase of 9.46% or $2.73 in intraday trading. The OPCH share’s 52-week high remains $35.87, putting it -13.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.38. The company has a valuation of $5.24B, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 924.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OPCH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) trade information

After registering a 9.46% upside in the latest session, Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.12 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 9.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.56%, and 12.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.99%. Short interest in Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw shorts transact 3.26 million shares and set a 3.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.17, implying an increase of 17.24% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $37.00 and $39.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OPCH has been trading -23.46% off suggested target high and -17.13% from its likely low.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Option Care Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) shares are -1.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.67% against -7.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -46.30% this quarter before jumping 17.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $1.02 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $998.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $927.19 million and $915.78 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.40% before jumping 9.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 1.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

OPCH Dividends

Option Care Health Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Option Care Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s Major holders

Option Care Health Inc. insiders hold 14.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.13% of the shares at 99.80% float percentage. In total, 85.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19.19 million shares (or 10.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $603.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 16.44 million shares, or about 9.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $517.48 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 4.77 million shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $143.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.62 million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about 145.25 million.