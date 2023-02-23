OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.95, to imply an increase of 2.33% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The OABI share’s 52-week high remains $10.50, putting it -165.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.91. The company has a valuation of $457.25M, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 962.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for OmniAb Inc (OABI), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OABI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI) trade information

After registering a 2.33% upside in the last session, OmniAb Inc (OABI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.01 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 2.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.13%, and -2.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.72%. Short interest in OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI) saw shorts transact 3.88 million shares and set a 3.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.33, implying an increase of 61.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OABI has been trading -229.11% off suggested target high and -51.9% from its likely low.

OmniAb Inc (OABI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $25.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.86 million.

OABI Dividends

OmniAb Inc has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OmniAb Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ:OABI)’s Major holders

OmniAb Inc insiders hold 5.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.85% of the shares at 80.46% float percentage. In total, 75.85% institutions holds shares in the company.