Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO): How Can A Stock Be Up 29.60% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.10, to imply an increase of 2.53% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The OLO share’s 52-week high remains $16.20, putting it -100.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.74. The company has a valuation of $1.36B, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Olo Inc. (OLO), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OLO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

After registering a 2.53% upside in the last session, Olo Inc. (OLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.83 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 2.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.57%, and 4.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.60%. Short interest in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) saw shorts transact 12.12 million shares and set a 11.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.75, implying an increase of 16.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.50 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OLO has been trading -48.15% off suggested target high and -4.94% from its likely low.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Olo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Olo Inc. (OLO) shares are 5.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.00% against 12.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $48.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50.93 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $39.96 million and $42.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.40% before jumping 19.10% in the following quarter.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Olo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Olo Inc. insiders hold 3.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.70% of the shares at 97.78% float percentage. In total, 94.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Raine Capital Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 32.65 million shares (or 30.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $257.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brown Capital Management, LLC with 13.02 million shares, or about 12.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $102.89 million.

We also have Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Olo Inc. (OLO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund holds roughly 6.99 million shares. This is just over 6.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.18 million, or 3.94% of the shares, all valued at about 33.0 million.