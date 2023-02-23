Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.31, to imply an increase of 0.46% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The RPRX share’s 52-week high remains $44.75, putting it -19.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.15. The company has a valuation of $22.19B, with an average of 1.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RPRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.52.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) trade information

After registering a 0.46% upside in the latest session, Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.09 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 0.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.01%, and -2.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.59%. Short interest in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) saw shorts transact 7.1 million shares and set a 5.05 days time to cover.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Royalty Pharma plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) shares are -14.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2.99% against -3.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 90.00% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $937.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $634.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $576 million and $562.05 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 62.80% before jumping 12.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -45.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -93.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.55% annually.

RPRX Dividends

Royalty Pharma plc has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Royalty Pharma plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 2.15% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s Major holders

Royalty Pharma plc insiders hold 24.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.90% of the shares at 90.47% float percentage. In total, 67.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 50.19 million shares (or 11.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.02 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 42.96 million shares, or about 9.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.73 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 11.09 million shares. This is just over 2.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $445.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.28 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 372.74 million.