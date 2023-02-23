New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s traded shares stood at 2.28 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.80, to imply a decrease of -1.93% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The NYMT share’s 52-week high remains $3.75, putting it -33.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.07. The company has a valuation of $1.05B, with an average of 1.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NYMT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) trade information

After registering a -1.93% downside in the latest session, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.00 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, dropping -1.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.52%, and -6.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.18%. Short interest in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) saw shorts transact 10.04 million shares and set a 3.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.63, implying an increase of 22.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NYMT has been trading -78.57% off suggested target high and -7.14% from its likely low.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New York Mortgage Trust Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) shares are -3.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 191.30% against -5.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before jumping 104.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -26.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $20.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.45 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.77 million and $29.88 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -32.60% before dropping -28.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 142.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.59% annually.

NYMT Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 14.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s Major holders

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. insiders hold 1.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.52% of the shares at 56.28% float percentage. In total, 55.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 65.67 million shares (or 17.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $153.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.41 million shares, or about 7.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $61.81 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 27.5 million shares. This is just over 7.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.87 million, or 3.20% of the shares, all valued at about 33.36 million.