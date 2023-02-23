MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Surged 27.41% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.70, to imply an increase of 0.99% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The MGM share’s 52-week high remains $45.64, putting it -4.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.41. The company has a valuation of $16.64B, with an average of 5.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for MGM Resorts International (MGM), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MGM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

After registering a 0.99% upside in the latest session, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.96 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 0.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.09%, and 8.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.33%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.31, implying an increase of 19.54% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $42.00 and $68.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MGM has been trading -55.61% off suggested target high and 3.89% from its likely low.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MGM Resorts International share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares are 27.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -93.12% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 200.00% this quarter before jumping 133.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $3.51 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.53 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.85 billion and $3.26 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.90% before jumping 8.20% in the following quarter.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MGM Resorts International has a forward dividend ratio of 0.01, with the share yield ticking at 0.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund with 8.98 million shares, or about 2.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $390.83 million.