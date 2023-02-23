Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.44, to imply a decrease of -4.69% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The JAGX share’s 52-week high remains $61.12, putting it -2404.92% down since that peak but still an impressive -4.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.54. The company has a valuation of $5.09M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 262.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give JAGX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$9.75.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

After registering a -4.69% downside in the latest session, Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.45 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, dropping -4.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.51%, and -50.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.56%. Short interest in Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 1.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $150.00, implying an increase of 98.37% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $150.00 and $150.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JAGX has been trading -6047.54% off suggested target high and -6047.54% from its likely low.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jaguar Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) shares are -86.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.33% against 12.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 144.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.08 million and $2.62 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.80% before jumping 48.60% in the following quarter.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jaguar Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Jaguar Health Inc. insiders hold 19.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.91% of the shares at 4.86% float percentage. In total, 3.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8694.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 11431.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 14370.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million