It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) At $9.24.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.24, to imply an increase of 0.16% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The RITM share’s 52-week high remains $11.75, putting it -27.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.86. The company has a valuation of $4.38B, with an average of 4.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RITM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) trade information

After registering a 0.16% upside in the latest session, Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.62 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 0.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.50%, and 0.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.16%. Short interest in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) saw shorts transact 9.97 million shares and set a 1.57 days time to cover.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rithm Capital Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) shares are -6.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1.53% against -3.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.50% this quarter before jumping 9.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $285.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $291.12 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $225.41 million and $211.65 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.50% before jumping 37.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -6.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 142.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.14% annually.

RITM Dividends

Rithm Capital Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rithm Capital Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 10.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)’s Major holders

Rithm Capital Corp. insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.13% of the shares at 46.40% float percentage. In total, 46.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 43.03 million shares (or 9.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $314.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 22.74 million shares, or about 4.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $166.45 million.

We also have Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF holds roughly 18.13 million shares. This is just over 3.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $152.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.77 million, or 2.91% of the shares, all valued at about 100.83 million.