Is Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Poised For Further Gains At A 53.31% Distance From The Low?

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.44, to imply an increase of 2.26% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The TK share’s 52-week high remains $5.37, putting it 1.29% up since that peak but still an impressive 53.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.54. The company has a valuation of $540.25M, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 838.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Teekay Corporation (TK), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

After registering a 2.26% upside in the latest session, Teekay Corporation (TK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.63 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 2.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.64%, and 18.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.82%. Short interest in Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) saw shorts transact 1.01 million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.50, implying a decrease of -55.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $3.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TK has been trading 35.66% off suggested target high and 35.66% from its likely low.

Teekay Corporation (TK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -10.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -32.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.00% annually.

TK Dividends

Teekay Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teekay Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Major holders

Teekay Corporation insiders hold 31.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.04% of the shares at 48.44% float percentage. In total, 33.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.87 million shares (or 3.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.04 million shares, or about 2.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.33 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teekay Corporation (TK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.65 million shares. This is just over 1.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.72 million, or 0.71% of the shares, all valued at about 3.26 million.