Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) Slid -7.83% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s traded shares stood at 7.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.08, to imply an increase of 0.53% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The HST share’s 52-week high remains $21.36, putting it -25.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.91. The company has a valuation of $12.51B, with an average of 8.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

After registering a 0.53% upside in the last session, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.56 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 0.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.83%, and -4.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.42%. Short interest in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) saw shorts transact 33.33 million shares and set a 4.72 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) shares are -5.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -0.56% against 0.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -57.80% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.25 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.26 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $998 million and $1.07 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.50% before jumping 17.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 98.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28.40% annually.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 2.81% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. insiders hold 1.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.86% of the shares at 105.07% float percentage. In total, 103.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 118.64 million shares (or 16.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.88 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 72.61 million shares, or about 10.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.15 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 32.41 million shares. This is just over 4.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $611.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.32 million, or 3.02% of the shares, all valued at about 338.55 million.