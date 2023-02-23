Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) Expected To Grow By 45.27% Or More

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.37, to imply an increase of 7.73% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The GRPH share’s 52-week high remains $9.74, putting it -310.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.59. The company has a valuation of $125.73M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 224.55K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GRPH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.49.

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) trade information

After registering a 7.73% upside in the latest session, Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.48 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 7.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.28%, and 23.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.61%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.33, implying an increase of 45.27% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRPH has been trading -237.55% off suggested target high and 15.61% from its likely low.

Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Graphite Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) shares are -37.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.71% against 5.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.00% this quarter before jumping 2.10% for the next one.

GRPH Dividends

Graphite Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Graphite Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with 0.97 million shares, or about 1.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.34 million.