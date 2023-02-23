Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Has Fallen -1.81% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.64, to imply an increase of 3.64% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The FRO share’s 52-week high remains $17.96, putting it -1.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.48. The company has a valuation of $3.83B, with an average of 3.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

After registering a 3.64% upside in the latest session, Frontline Ltd. (FRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.96 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 3.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.86%, and 28.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.30%. Short interest in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) saw shorts transact 15.2 million shares and set a 2.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.22, implying an increase of 12.76% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.89 and $27.31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRO has been trading -54.82% off suggested target high and 9.92% from its likely low.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Frontline Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) shares are 51.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 689.29% against -1.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5,400.00% this quarter before jumping 7,700.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $370.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $351.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $213.55 million and $101.89 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 73.40% before jumping 245.00% in the following quarter.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Frontline Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.15, with the share yield ticking at 0.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Frontline Ltd. insiders hold 35.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.47% of the shares at 92.72% float percentage. In total, 59.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lesa Sroufe & Co. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Navellier & Associates, Inc. with 0.14 million shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.73 million.

Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Transportation holds roughly 0.41 million shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.98 million