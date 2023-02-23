Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Loss Of -53.59 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.63, to imply a decrease of -25.36% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The ENSV share’s 52-week high remains $8.76, putting it -1290.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $10.06M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 163.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Enservco Corporation (ENSV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ENSV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

After registering a -25.36% downside in the latest session, Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9801 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, dropping -25.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -35.30%, and -53.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.28%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 79.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENSV has been trading -376.19% off suggested target high and -376.19% from its likely low.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 96.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.09 million and $3.03 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.40% before jumping 37.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -28.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 10 and April 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enservco Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund with 0.13 million shares, or about 1.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $82146.0.