Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Wednesday â€“ Up 14.45% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.25 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.32. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $214.21, to imply a decrease of -4.91% or -$11.06 in intraday trading. The DG shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $262.20, putting it -22.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $183.25. The company has a valuation of $50.59B, with an average of 1.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Dollar General Corporation (DG), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DG a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.24.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) trade information

After registering a -4.91% downside in the latest session, Dollar General Corporation (DG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 231.96 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, dropping -4.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.73%, and -8.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.01%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $262.00, implying an increase of 18.24% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $191.00 and $288.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DG has been trading -34.45% off suggested target high and 10.84% from its likely low.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dollar General Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dollar General Corporation (DG) shares are -13.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.57% against -6.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.10% this quarter before jumping 10.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $10.32 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2023, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.53 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.65 billion and $8.75 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.30% before jumping 8.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -4.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.85% annually.

DG Dividends

Dollar General Corporation has its next earnings report out on March 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dollar General Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.20, with the share yield ticking at 0.98% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard 500 Index Fund with 5.15 million shares, or about 2.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.11 billion.