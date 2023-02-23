Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Dropped -76.02% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s traded shares stood at 6.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.38, to imply a decrease of -7.14% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The CYRN share’s 52-week high remains $13.87, putting it -3550.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $3.19M, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 249.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cyren Ltd. (CYRN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CYRN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

After registering a -7.14% downside in the last session, Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4669 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, dropping -7.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.10%, and -54.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.44%. Short interest in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw shorts transact 38480.0 shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.36 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -13.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -3.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cyren Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

Cyren Ltd. insiders hold 9.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.37% of the shares at 28.06% float percentage. In total, 25.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.61 million shares (or 20.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 0.14 million shares, or about 1.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1797.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1582.0