Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Added 0.53 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s traded shares stood at 3.99 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.25, to imply a decrease of -0.30% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The CAG share’s 52-week high remains $41.30, putting it -13.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.06. The company has a valuation of $17.00B, with an average of 3.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CAG a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.64.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) trade information

After registering a -0.30% downside in the last session, Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.85 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, dropping -0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.53%, and -3.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.33%.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Conagra Brands Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) shares are 3.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.71% against 7.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $3.11 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.05 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.91 billion and $2.91 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.70% before jumping 5.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -30.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.30% annually.

CAG Dividends

Conagra Brands Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 05 and April 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Conagra Brands Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.32, with the share yield ticking at 3.64% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.