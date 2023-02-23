Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) Is 12.94% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s traded shares stood at 4.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.01, to imply an increase of 1.01% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CIG share’s 52-week high remains $2.47, putting it -22.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.75. The company has a valuation of $5.08B, with an average of 4.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

After registering a 1.01% upside in the last session, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1200 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 1.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.95%, and -5.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.99%. Short interest in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) saw shorts transact 3.38 million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) shares are -15.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.25% against 2.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.40% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 0.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.00% annually.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has a forward dividend ratio of 0.30, with the share yield ticking at 15.13% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.50% of the shares at 18.50% float percentage. In total, 18.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 89.25 million shares (or 6.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $180.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 44.33 million shares, or about 3.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $89.54 million.

We also have Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund holds roughly 6.77 million shares. This is just over 0.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.48 million, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about 9.82 million.