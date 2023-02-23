Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) Up Almost 7.25% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s traded shares stood at 5.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $53.99, to imply an increase of 5.41% or $2.77 in intraday trading. The CZR share’s 52-week high remains $87.43, putting it -61.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.31. The company has a valuation of $11.45B, with an average of 2.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CZR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

After registering a 5.41% upside in the last session, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 54.31 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 5.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.31%, and 7.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.78%. Short interest in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) saw shorts transact 8.24 million shares and set a 2.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $72.46, implying an increase of 25.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $52.00 and $111.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CZR has been trading -105.59% off suggested target high and 3.69% from its likely low.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Caesars Entertainment Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) shares are 20.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 122.16% against 6.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 92.10% this quarter before jumping 98.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $2.8 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.76 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.59 billion and $2.29 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.10% before jumping 20.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -61.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 64.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 27.50% annually.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Caesars Entertainment Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Caesars Entertainment Inc. insiders hold 0.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.02% of the shares at 97.45% float percentage. In total, 97.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 22.31 million shares (or 10.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $719.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 20.9 million shares, or about 9.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $674.15 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 17.68 million shares. This is just over 8.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $735.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.12 million, or 3.79% of the shares, all valued at about 337.88 million.