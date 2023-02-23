Boom Or Bust: Where Is Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) Stock Headed Next?

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.01, to imply an increase of 10.86% or $3.43 in intraday trading. The EVH share’s 52-week high remains $39.78, putting it -13.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.83. The company has a valuation of $3.21B, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 895.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Evolent Health Inc. (EVH), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EVH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH) trade information

After registering a 10.86% upside in the latest session, Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.80 this Wednesday, 02/22/23, jumping 10.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.13%, and 12.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.68%.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Evolent Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) shares are -1.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -48.42% against 11.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -8.30% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $413.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $436.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $297.06 million and $319.94 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.20% before jumping 36.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 90.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

EVH Dividends

Evolent Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evolent Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alger Small Cap Focus Fund with 2.13 million shares, or about 2.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Oct 30, 2022, these shares were worth $73.97 million.